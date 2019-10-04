Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose While Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Valuation Rose, Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 407,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570.39 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 593,136 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 202,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 672,048 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 1.26M shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $240.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 50,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89 million for 90.14 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.