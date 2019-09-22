Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose While Meeder Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; As Cit Group (CIT) Share Value Declined, Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Trimmed by $3.28 Million Its Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 2528.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571,000, up from 96 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 610,860 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 569,964 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10,922 shares to 26,129 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 22,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,378 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 161,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hahn Mngmt holds 0% or 260,143 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.2% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 41,127 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Co stated it has 32,754 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 95,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Management Commerce stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 359,016 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 106,872 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Alberta Corporation holds 36,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 233,250 shares. 2.21M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.29% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 45,185 were reported by Art Advisors Lc.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. Solk Steve had bought 2,000 shares worth $84,900 on Friday, August 16. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817. McPhail Kenneth had bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.