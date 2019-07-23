Paycom Software (PAYC) Position Maintained by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Boosted Holding by $2.14 Million as Shares Rose

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 7.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 74.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $233.93. About 492,026 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Element Management Lc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boys Arnold And Comm has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 180,000 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,616 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Ocean Ltd Company reported 3,369 shares. Wallington Asset Management Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 33,515 shares. Baupost Ma holds 0.37% or 399,151 shares. The California-based Ar Asset Inc has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wright Investors Ser Inc accumulated 30,586 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Inv Advisory invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Forbes J M And Com Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112,572 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,489 shares.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.