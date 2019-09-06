Paycom Software (PAYC) Position Maintained by Eulav Asset Management; Danaher (DHR) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $463,056 as Valuation Rose

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.62. About 417,706 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 36,352 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 32,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.36M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,000 shares to 134,000 shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

