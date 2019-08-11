Paycom Software (PAYC) Position Has Increased by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Night Owl Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $3.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 417,085 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 117,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21B, up from 110,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 432,286 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 12, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) COO David Sipes Sold $1.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “3 Tech Stocks Soaring on Q2 Earnings Beat – Profit Confidential” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Westcon Joins Forces with RingCentral to Enable Channel Partners to Deliver Market-Leading Cloud Communications Solutions to Enterprises – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

