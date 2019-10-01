Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; Paychex (PAYX) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Its Position by $568,752

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 122,827 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 369,756 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 45,550 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 89.77 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,719 shares to 348,716 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

