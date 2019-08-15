Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose While Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Lear (LEA) Holder Water Island Capital Increased Its Position by $306,720

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $232.3. About 501,749 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 5,219 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 540,672 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 5,960 shares to 36,058 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

