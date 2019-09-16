Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding Has Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Stake in Oge Energy (OGE) by $487,830

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 21,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 723,608 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 33,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 69,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.69M, up from 36,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,031 shares to 12,193 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 82,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 75,328 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 85,977 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 12,762 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 0% or 31,177 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 589,766 shares. 7,752 are held by Daiwa Grp Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Management Inc has invested 0.58% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). American Grp holds 391,091 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). M&R Capital Incorporated reported 7,382 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability invested in 1.1% or 81,484 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance invested in 466,159 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 267,036 shares.

