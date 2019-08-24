Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding Has Lifted by Concorde Asset Management Llc; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined, Jag Capital Management Increased Position by $3.07 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 23,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 157,962 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50M, up from 134,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 22.51M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ftb Advsrs owns 3,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clark Mgmt holds 2,823 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt accumulated 111,465 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc owns 45,990 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has 1,549 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Com has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 1,770 shares. Principal Grp has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Company holds 5,090 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab holds 98,695 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.14% stake. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,638 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Harvey Inv holds 0.33% or 14,655 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares to 63,972 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35M worth of stock or 200,000 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Announces Leadership Changes in Corporate Business Development, Oncology R&D, and Managed Healthcare Services – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paycom Ranks No. 6 on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).