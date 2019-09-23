Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding Has Increased by Qs Investors Llc; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $13.62 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 47,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 35,585 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, down from 83,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $269.37. About 92,942 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 213,748 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 707,855 shares. Glenview Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 181,689 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,785 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability invested in 0.53% or 16,042 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 14,984 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,657 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hartford Invest holds 5,645 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 129,826 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. National Pension Ser holds 2,535 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 2,100 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0.19% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.46M for 17.54 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 27,420 shares to 111,695 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 155,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,537 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 90,950 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,254 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).