Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut Stake by $780,152 as Market Valuation Rose; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 364,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 532,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.94M, down from 896,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 700,158 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 10,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 90.37 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lci Industries by 6,500 shares to 12,680 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23,000 shares to 319,800 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 41,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

