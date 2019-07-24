Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Navellier & Associates Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Holder Gmt Capital Has Lifted Its Position

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $234.2. About 321,933 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company's stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 475,969 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) by 5,651 shares to 42,687 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 81,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 95.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 232,000 shares to 450,490 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 380,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 76,277 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Goldman Sachs owns 650,169 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,920 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 475,116 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited reported 18,271 shares. Boston Llc holds 7,550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kepos Capital Lp holds 4,618 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated reported 2,880 shares. Pggm Investments owns 534,024 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 8,137 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,204 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

