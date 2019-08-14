Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holder Blue Fin Capital Boosted Its Holding by $327,028

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $243.58. About 453,755 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 1.21% or 10,289 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.8% or 1.22M shares. Eastern Bancorporation holds 1.12% or 67,713 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 15,656 shares. The Maryland-based Carderock Mgmt has invested 0.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oak Limited Oh has 9,250 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 12,587 shares. 11,500 were accumulated by Kj Harrison And Ptnrs. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability has 15,500 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 993,804 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Principal Gru Inc invested in 1.79M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Montag Caldwell Lc has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 321,687 are held by Cibc World Mkts Corporation. Community Bank Na holds 0.37% or 7,472 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.73% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.