Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Increased Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 446,318 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 36,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 351,089 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, up from 314,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.50M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,999 shares to 9,810 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications has invested 0.26% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The California-based Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 326,633 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Daiwa Secs stated it has 4.46M shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt accumulated 11,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Strs Ohio accumulated 887,812 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 8.42 million shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 420 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 85,052 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 31,308 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway’b (BRKB) by 4,171 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $231.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 94,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA).