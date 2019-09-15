Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Symons Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Ppl Corp. (PPL) as Share Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 54,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 60,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 19,200 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $64.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 60,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 90.37 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management Equity Research reported 131,536 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 605,110 shares. Intll invested in 0.01% or 522,637 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pennsylvania Tru Commerce has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 41,819 are held by Bank Of Hawaii. 28,531 were accumulated by Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 5,621 shares. Conning Inc reported 0.01% stake. First Allied Advisory Services reported 38,667 shares stake. Income Limited Company owns 1.74% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 3.21 million shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 318,673 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,780 shares to 125,559 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,466 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).