Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Its Holding; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Decreased Its Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $347,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 149.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 1.44M shares traded or 125.11% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 225,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, down from 238,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7.96M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 75,270 shares to 18,936 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 37,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,673 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 34.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment accumulated 86,872 shares. Community Savings Bank Na reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd has invested 0.53% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Advisor Partners Ltd Co accumulated 20,017 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 786,896 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 12,083 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc owns 39,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Management holds 0.11% or 62,143 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Communications invested in 415,200 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 178,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 186,929 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 688,301 shares in its portfolio.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 73,100 shares to 221,600 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,200 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).