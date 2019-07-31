Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Concorde Asset Management Lifted Stake by $310,716; As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Its Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,575 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 660,645 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $228.62. About 821,721 shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares to 65,679 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares to 3,207 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).