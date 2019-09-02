Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Cim Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position by $426,720; Market Valuation Declined

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 178,283 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 173,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72M shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,680 shares to 228,826 shares, valued at $31.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC) by 313,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 20,339 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meritage Port Management accumulated 50,316 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Beutel Goodman Company Limited holds 0.5% or 1.05 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4.47 million shares. Rdl Finance has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sei Company holds 63,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 416,766 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 12,224 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 57,715 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 19,877 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,471 shares. Quantum Capital reported 10,668 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

