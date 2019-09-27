Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Capital Impact Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.23 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Pathstone Family Office Lifted Its Stake by $1.87 Million

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 986 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $17.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1722.01. About 2.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 13,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.46. About 244,750 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legal And General Group Inc Public has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 730 were accumulated by Round Table Service Ltd Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv reported 4.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Financial Strategies invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Luther holds 215,178 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 250 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.75% or 79,764 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 243,700 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 777 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon.com set to make European TV push – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “WeWork: The Pets.com Of Our Moment – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,866 shares to 18,826 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,622 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 88.99 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.