Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Since Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 200 22.98 N/A 2.45 98.23 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.28 N/A 0.07 44.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. SilverSun Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paycom Software Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Paycom Software Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paycom Software Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, SilverSun Technologies Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Paycom Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc. has a -16.26% downside potential and an average price target of $201.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paycom Software Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 13.4% respectively. 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.