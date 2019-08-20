Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 205 21.88 N/A 2.45 98.23 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.12 N/A 1.53 100.91

Table 1 highlights Paycom Software Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. salesforce.com inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paycom Software Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Paycom Software Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paycom Software Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, salesforce.com inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, salesforce.com inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 27 2.93

Paycom Software Inc. has a -17.60% downside potential and an average price target of $201.5. Meanwhile, salesforce.com inc.’s average price target is $182.86, while its potential upside is 25.26%. Based on the data shown earlier, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. was more bullish than salesforce.com inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.