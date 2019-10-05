Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Both Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 229 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23 Riot Blockchain Inc. 2 -0.10 23.08M -3.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 21,198,881.51% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 1,193,443,301.10% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Paycom Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc. has a -2.47% downside potential and a consensus price target of $209.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paycom Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 16.2%. About 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. was more bullish than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.