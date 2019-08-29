Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Touches $254.24 High on Aug, 29; Liberty (LC) Has 1.13 Sentiment

The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $277.12 target or 9.00% above today’s $254.24 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.85 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $277.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.34B more. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $254.24. About 94,398 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Liberty Corp (LC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 51 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 45 sold and reduced their stakes in Liberty Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 345.94 million shares, down from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liberty Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 50,181 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (LC) has declined 24.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 28/03/2018 – LendingClub: Lawrence H. Summers Will Be Resigning at the Conclusion of LendingClub’s Annual Shareholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the In re LendingClub Securities Litigation; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – LENDINGCLUB DEDUCTED HUNDREDS OR EVEN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN HIDDEN UP-FRONT FEES FROM LOANS; 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB REPORTS BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFIC; 12/04/2018 – LendingClub Announces Bahman Koohestani as Chief Technology Officer; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC CHARGES LENDING CLUB WITH DECEIVING CONSUMERS; 09/05/2018 – Hedge Fund Quarz Says LendingClub Could Boost Share Price by 70%; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 2, 2018 (LC); 19/04/2018 – DJ LendingClub Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LC); 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Believes That the Allegations in the FTC’s Complaint Are Legally and Factually Unwarranted

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 71.04% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation for 11.63 million shares. Norwest Venture Partners X L P owns 12.82 million shares or 49.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd has 48.9% invested in the company for 97.81 million shares. The California-based Kpcb Dgf Associates Llc has invested 7.16% in the stock. Harbourvest Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -17.72% below currents $254.24 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.