Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Touches $240.99 High on Jul, 9; Greif, Inc. (GEF) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. See Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) latest ratings:

The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached all time high today, Jul, 9 and still has $255.45 target or 6.00% above today’s $240.99 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.10 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $255.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $846.00 million more. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $240.99. About 313,293 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $175 target. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $160 target. Jefferies maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $246 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 98.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.10 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 98.48 P/E ratio. The company??s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $529,618 activity. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider Emkes Mark A bought $38,968. KUMAR HARI K bought $174,954 worth of stock or 4,501 shares. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider WATSON PETER G bought $490,650.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 32,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability accumulated 50,600 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 171,387 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 12,919 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 17,713 shares. Ajo L P holds 18,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management holds 0.01% or 12,933 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Morgan Stanley owns 157,698 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,986 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 1,375 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 18,837 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 181,700 shares. Northern holds 0% or 421,500 shares in its portfolio.

