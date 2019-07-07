Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Reaches $239.30 52-Week High; Smartfinancial (SMBK) Shorts Up By 4.91%

Smartfinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) had an increase of 4.91% in short interest. SMBK’s SI was 279,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.91% from 266,600 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Smartfinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)’s short sellers to cover SMBK’s short positions. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 42,959 shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has declined 13.43% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBK News: 16/03/2018 FINLAB FASTBILL, KONTIST LAUNCH ‘SMART FINANCIAL ASSISTANT’,; 04/04/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to Participate in a Fireside Chat at IFM and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ SmartFinancial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBK); 18/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Reports Record $0.30 Earnings per Common Share for the First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Southern Community Bank; 06/04/2018 – SmartFinancial: SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. APPOINTS TUCKER AND WICKS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Apr 06; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial 1Q EPS 30c

The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week high and has $246.48 target or 3.00% above today’s $239.30 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.00B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $246.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $420.03M more. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 283,327 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $160 lowest target. $193.20’s average target is -19.26% below currents $239.3 stock price. Paycom Software had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 97.79 P/E ratio. The company??s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 98.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $318.59 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans.