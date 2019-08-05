Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Reaches $219.99 After 6.00% Down Move; Perigon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 68.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc acquired 10,934 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 26,834 shares with $9.84M value, up from 15,900 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $133.65B valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $13.57 during the last trading session, reaching $305.26. About 5.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX

The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.99% or $16.54 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 673,411 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $12.63 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $206.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAYC worth $757.68M less.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Piper Jaffray maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $440 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $410 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased 3M (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,754 shares to 16,357 valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,900 shares and now owns 1,719 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.2% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 9,379 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Advisors reported 53,403 shares. Lord Abbett Com Lc reported 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ballentine Llc holds 1,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 39 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.4% or 159,849 shares. Bailard Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Laurion Mgmt LP has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Com owns 858 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 33,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of stock or 342 shares.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.63 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 82.27 P/E ratio. The company??s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.