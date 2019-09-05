Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Is At $246.38 Formed Wedge; Mackenzie Financial Raised Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) formed wedge up with $258.70 target or 5.00% above today’s $246.38 share price. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has $14.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $246.38. About 60,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 13.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 538,622 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 4.55 million shares with $113.27 million value, up from 4.01M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 268,418 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global A (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global A has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $29.83’s average target is 8.79% above currents $27.42 stock price. Liberty Global A had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More opposition to Liberty Global’s Swiss sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) CEO Mike Fries on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 1,700 shares to 79,600 valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,278 shares and now owns 9,671 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -15.17% below currents $246.38 stock price. Paycom Software had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 106.20 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.