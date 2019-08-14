Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Forms $236.24 Double Top; Banc of California (BANC) Shorts Decreased By 0.45%

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) formed double top with $252.78 target or 7.00% above today’s $236.24 share price. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has $13.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236.24. About 75,920 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. BANC’s SI was 4.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 4.28 million shares previously. With 302,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s short sellers to cover BANC’s short positions. The SI to Banc of California Inc’s float is 9.03%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 21,326 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $201.50’s average target is -14.71% below currents $236.24 stock price. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

