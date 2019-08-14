Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 202 20.79 N/A 2.45 98.23 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. StoneCo Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paycom Software Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Paycom Software Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paycom Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paycom Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

The downside potential is -13.26% for Paycom Software Inc. with average target price of $201.5. Competitively StoneCo Ltd. has an average target price of $33, with potential downside of -1.73%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, StoneCo Ltd. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paycom Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 77% respectively. About 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has stronger performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors StoneCo Ltd.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.