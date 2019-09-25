Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Comparing side by side

Both Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 216 18.92 N/A 2.45 98.23 Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 5.84 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Paycom Software Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paycom Software Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. In other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc. has a -1.14% downside potential and an average price target of $209. Competitively the consensus price target of Smith Micro Software Inc. is $5, which is potential -4.58% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paycom Software Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Paycom Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has weaker performance than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.