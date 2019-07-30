Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 194 21.94 N/A 2.45 83.39 PROS Holdings Inc. 49 13.20 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paycom Software Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paycom Software Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PROS Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. PROS Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc. has a -15.86% downside potential and an average price target of $193.2. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 consensus price target and a -20.27% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paycom Software Inc. looks more robust than PROS Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paycom Software Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 97.1%. Paycom Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92% PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.