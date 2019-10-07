Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparison side by side

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 228 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 3 0.00 17.72M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paycom Software Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Paycom Software Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 21,251,806.75% 0% 0% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 697,555,406.84% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc.’s average price target is $209, while its potential downside is -2.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.