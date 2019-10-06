Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

Both Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 228 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23 Phunware Inc. 2 0.00 22.17M -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paycom Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Paycom Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 21,251,806.75% 0% 0% Phunware Inc. 1,392,500,471.08% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Paycom Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and Phunware Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Paycom Software Inc. is $209, with potential downside of -2.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.