Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 214 18.76 N/A 2.45 98.23 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.14 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Paycom Software Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paycom Software Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that Paycom Software Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.31% and an $209 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paycom Software Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 84.2% respectively. Insiders held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend while ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.