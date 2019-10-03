Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 655 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 549 cut down and sold holdings in Unitedhealth Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 779.45 million shares, down from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Unitedhealth Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 120 to 98 for a decrease of 22. Sold All: 65 Reduced: 484 Increased: 520 New Position: 135.

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. PAYC’s profit would be $33.88 million giving it 87.10 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Paycom Software, Inc.’s analysts see -13.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 26,590 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $213.51. About 474,824 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $202.34 billion. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 21.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for 74,780 shares. Abrams Bison Investments Llc owns 767,000 shares or 19.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Investment Management Llp has 9.53% invested in the company for 436,151 shares. The New York-based Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has invested 8.86% in the stock. Provident Trust Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.81 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 75.57 P/E ratio. The company??s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

