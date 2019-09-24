Paychex (Put) (PAYX) Stock Value Rose While Jefferies Group Has Lifted Stake by $2.61 Million; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Stake by $532,180

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 51,621 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (Put) (PAYX) by 141.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 854,019 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 10,028 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 41,221 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Northern Corp owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 235,237 shares. Private Advisor Group holds 9,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 12,583 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 197,719 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Lc. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 1.15 million shares. Cordasco Fin Network has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Fin Architects invested in 0.18% or 16,415 shares.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NRG Energy, Middlesex Water, NexPoint Residential Trust, ONE Gas and Outfront Media – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aqua America’s (WTR) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Richard M. Risoldi, Middlesex Water Company COO Retires, New Officers Named – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Tournament Raises Funds for Connecting Generations – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Middlesex Water Company CEO Dennis Doll Named Chairman of the Water Research Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Paychex Survey: Business Owner Optimism Is Trending Up – Insurance News Net” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 401,584 shares to 94,716 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (Call) (NYSE:APH).