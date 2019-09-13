Paychex (Put) (PAYX) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Holding; Hendershot Investments Holding in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Has Decreased by $2.40 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (Put) (PAYX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 994,233 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 8,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 14,038 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, down from 22,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 312,023 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 14,430 shares to 42,808 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,455 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa, France-based fund reported 34,508 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 25,363 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,950 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hemenway Co Ltd Llc holds 1,025 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 2,924 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust reported 1.16% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Northern reported 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 0.05% or 1,575 shares. 62,403 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 4,875 shares. 79 are held by Orrstown Financial. Css Ltd Il owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Llc accumulated 0.1% or 10,225 shares. Pnc Service Grp has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.20 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

