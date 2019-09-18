Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose While Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Raised Its Stake; Overbrook Management Raised Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 1.52 million shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 14,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 7,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.55. About 953,448 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,922 shares to 9,070 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

