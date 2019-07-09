Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Cut Its Stake by $765,200; As Ringcentral Cl A (RNG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (RNG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 57,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 710,778 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity. On Friday, February 15 Michelle McKenna sold $206,884 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2,000 shares. $238,632 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were sold by Dhruv Mitesh. Sipes David had sold 5,841 shares worth $509,796. On Monday, January 7 Shah Praful sold $214,750 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP invested in 0.04% or 2,694 shares. 1,552 were accumulated by Sun Life Inc. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 364 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 125,000 shares. 662,681 are held by Geode Capital Management Limited Co. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0% or 3,600 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc invested in 0.07% or 518,899 shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 24,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorp Division has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amp Invsts has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 6,209 shares. 2,125 are owned by Cipher Cap L P. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 141,908 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 721,940 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledoc He by 8,091 shares to 26,851 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Billion-Dollar Unicorn: What Should RingCentral Acquire? – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sell Zoom Video, Buy RingCentral? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MOMO or RNG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Asia Growth Fd by 50,106 shares to 64,310 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natl Res (NYSE:PXD).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. 11,489 shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $860,986. Shares for $3.62M were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex Is Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 62,172 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,285 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 7,530 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 25.97M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Forte Ltd Liability Adv has invested 0.88% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Willis Investment Counsel owns 727,488 shares. 2,549 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cadence reported 0.24% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 24,775 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 155,035 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 437,717 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Piedmont Advsrs has 31,420 shares.