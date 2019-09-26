Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose While Martin Currie LTD Trimmed by $442,144 Its Holding; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $576,504

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 900,977 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 121,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 6.85M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45,650 shares to 248,976 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 63,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.92 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares to 252,261 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

