Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose While L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Earnest Partners Increases Holding in Adv Energy Inds (AEIS)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Adv Energy Inds (AEIS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 983,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87M, up from 973,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Adv Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 163,056 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Paychex Again Ranks as Industry’s Largest Provider of 401(k) Recordkeeping Plans – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 9,882 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 137,410 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1.23M shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 4,618 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 173,722 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,032 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.2% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 121,614 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 2.13% or 727,488 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cidel Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,980 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Inv House holds 146,855 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 324,131 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 23,960 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 6,491 shares to 16,993 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dj Industrial Etf (DIA) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 25,847 shares to 104,881 shares, valued at $40.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,367 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).