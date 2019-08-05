Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Share Price Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $530,550

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 105,703 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 14,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 19,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 301,467 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 11,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $32.15 million activity. $9.52M worth of stock was sold by Hsing Michael on Monday, February 11. $1.65 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Blegen Theodore on Monday, February 11. $2.83 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Tseng Saria on Monday, February 11. Sciammas Maurice sold $598,053 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.96M for 29.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock. $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R..

