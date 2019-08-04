Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered by $349,600 Its Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased by $599,200 Its Stake

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.51M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.67 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. also sold $784,577 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. 50,000 shares valued at $3.62M were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).