Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose While Washington Trust Bank Decreased Stake by $429,840; Jhl Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by $8.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 954,686 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 77.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 6,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GPK’s profit will be $64.96M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986.