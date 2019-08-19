Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose While Albion Financial Group Has Raised Its Stake; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Raised Position

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.96M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 46,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 35,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.73M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

