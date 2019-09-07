Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding; Triple Frond Partners Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 255,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 250,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 837,707 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares to 14,912 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

