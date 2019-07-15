Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Vident Investment Advisory Has Increased Its Oceaneering Intl (OII) Position by $723,015

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 48,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 710,836 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03M, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 386,694 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 179,648 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 4,338 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 41,400 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 26,350 shares in its portfolio. 1.15 million are owned by Van Eck Assoc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 360,579 shares. 25,525 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 99,872 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company reported 1.13 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 47,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sprucegrove Management holds 1.03% or 976,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 16,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 50,566 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,744 shares to 7,192 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 41,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,110 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 28,797 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Svcs Grp has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.2% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 2.71 million are held by Arrowstreet Partnership. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1.01 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 59,982 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc invested in 12,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 725,053 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 31,825 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.11% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 12,300 are owned by Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. Vossler Jennifer R. had sold 10,000 shares worth $749,800 on Wednesday, February 13.