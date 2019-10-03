Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bessemer Securities Has Cut Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $754,400 as Share Value Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 872,107 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 41,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 366,998 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37M for 12.42 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

