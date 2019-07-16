Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Welch Group Cut Its Holding by $497,600; Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Declined While S&T Bank Has Increased Position

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.51 million, down from 374,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 766,036 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 5.42 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 31,816 shares. Northern Corporation owns 3.30M shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 3,615 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 33,896 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 34,378 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 12,326 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc invested in 9.88M shares or 0.42% of the stock. The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Verity Asset Mngmt has 4,250 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 9,229 shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 47 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 16,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.04% or 85,301 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital Earnings: WDC Stock Slides as Q3 Profit Underwhelms – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8098.38 down -63.41 points – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, WDC, ATEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,243 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,526 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic holds 427,385 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Provise Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 2,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 4,146 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17,340 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The California-based Kcm Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Plante Moran Fincl Lc owns 0.06% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,313 shares. Fairfield Bush And Comm reported 9,600 shares stake. Oppenheimer And holds 0.03% or 14,651 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.06% or 62,992 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.21% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rech & Management holds 1.51% or 65,843 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 13,562 shares. 27,203 were accumulated by Golub Limited Liability.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Small Business Job Growth Slows in June, While Wage Growth Increases – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.