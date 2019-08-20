Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Its Position by $583,800 as Stock Value Rose; Biglari Capital Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 81,142 shares traded or 182.07% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 86,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 93,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 872,875 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,653 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

